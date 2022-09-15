Popular AEW star references iconic WWE segment between Eddie Guerrero and Batista following Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite edition featured a hilarious debut, which led to Andrade El Idolo recalling a memorable WWE segment from years ago.

The latest edition of All Elite Wrestling's flagship weekly program saw the indie performer Luigi Primo make his debut. The pizza-making wrestler has worked in various promotions like Inspire Pro Wrestling and Party World Rasslin’, and recently became somewhat of an internet celebrity after a clip of him wrestling went viral.

Although his screentime was less than 10 seconds before Ethan Page literally kicked him out of the area, his debut has certainly got the pro-wrestling world abuzz. Fans are wondering whether the indie star will be signed to AEW.

The segment even led to Tony Khan tweeting about it. Furthermore, Andrade El Idolo also shared a GIF that referenced a similar segment between Batista and Eddie Guerrero in WWE. The WWE segment featured Batista confronting his then tag-team partner who was enjoying his dinner. However, the Animal had other plans as he tole the dinner for himself.

As of now, there has been no news on Luigi Primo's status with AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will join the promotion permanently in the coming weeks.

The segment involving Luigi Primo led to a challenge for AEW Rampage

While the wrestling world, including Andrade El Idolo, is buzzing with Luigi Primo's debut, the segment also featured Danhausen and Ethan Page.

Ethan Page was apparently sick of people not being "serious" in the Promotion. This led to a few enraged words from him, until he was interrupted by Danhausen.

Ethan Page was seemingly quick to calm down in front of the face-painted star. While the latter gloated about his past wins, Page threw down the gauntlet and challenged him to a match on Rampage this week.

It took a second for the message to sink in for Danhausen, who seemed visibly scared of his impending fight. It remains to be seen whether "Mr. Very Nice, Very evil" will be able to take down Page this Friday.

