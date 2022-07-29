Popular AEW star's injury update following match with Chris Jericho's stablemate

There has been an injury update on AEW star Dante Martin after his match with Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The match was a featured bout on the recent Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite, where Martin and Guevara met for the first time in singles competition.

After an athletic contest, Guevara came out on top. However, during the match, there was a moment when Martin tweaked either his knee or ankle, leaving fans to wonder whether he was genuinely hurt or selling.

The injury was legit as Mike Johnson of PWInsider posted an update following Dynamite saying Martin left the event on crutches:

"Dante Martin injured his knee on last night's AEW Dynamite and was on crutches backstage and after the show at the hotel. There's no word how bad the injury might be." (H/T: PWInsider)

Martin's injury is the latest in a string of injuries for Top Flight. His brother Darius Martin recently sustained an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the year.

After the match, several of Chris Jericho's appreciators attacked Martin and Skye Blue before Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho, and Ortiz came to their rescue.

Chris Jericho will challenge for the Interim AEW World Championship at Quake by the Lake

Jericho Appreciation Society has recently been running riot on AEW TV, shooting fireballs at people, putting Bryan Danielson and Dante Martin on the shelf, and asking people to "appreciate them."

It has led to one of the biggest matches in AEW history on the August 10 edition of Dynamite titled Quake by the Lake, where Chris Jericho will challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship.

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship set for Quake at the Lake on August 10th. Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship set for Quake at the Lake on August 10th. https://t.co/EmjXv1uIFw

It will be the first time since Revolution 2020 that the two will face each other in singles competition. However, Moxley wants something different in the upcoming bout.

Moxley wants Jericho to adopt the old Lionheart persona from his ECW days. Will a change in attitude help Jericho win the Interim AEW World Title? Let us know in the comments section down below!

