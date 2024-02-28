Popular AEW star says blockbuster match against Christian Cage could be the “turning point” in his career

A popular AEW star has recently addressed his upcoming match at Revolution, where he could have the chance to capture his first championship gold on the promotion. The star in question would be Daniel Garcia.

He is set to face Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at the pay-per-view event. Despite some strong showings in the past, Garcia has never captured a singles title on AEW, and the closest he's gotten was being the ROH Pure Champion at one point. The stakes are high as he hopes to continue his hot streak in 2024.

During his recent appearance on the ROAR Around the Ring podcast, Daniel Garcia talked about his match at Revolution. He mentioned that just like a lot of his matches recently, he feels that this would be another match where he could prove himself. He added this to some of his biggest matches and this could be the turning point of his career.

“I feel like I’m at a point in my career where every match that I have feels like it’s the biggest match I’ve ever had in my life. Everything that I have feels like an opportunity to prove myself, it feels like an opportunity to step into my own greatness. I feel like everything that I do right now is vitally important to the rest of my career. So, this is definitely up there as far as an overarching view of biggest matches of my career. I think this is one that I’ll look back on in 20 years and say, 'Man, this was a big turning point for Danny Garcia.'” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Konnan is not a fan of recent segment on AEW Dynamite

In last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage and Daniel Garcia shared some words after their match at Revolution was made official.

During the segment, Christian brought up Garcia's father and had some words to say about him. This was something he has been often doing to his rivals.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan reacted to the segment, and said he wasn't a fan of Garcia's father suddenly being brought up in that context. For him, it was unnecessary as he wasn't well-known to the fans, and this could look like a 'cheap ploy' for sympathy.

“Good promo for Daniel Garcia but I don’t think anybody cares about his dad because they don’t know him. Why would they be invested in that ? That’s always been my problem with bringing in family members into a storyline. We don’t know them, we’ve never met them, we’re not invested in them, so why would we care. I just think it’s a cheap ploy to try to get sympathy and it usually doesn’t work.” [14:35 - 14:52]

At AEW Revolution, The Patriarch will put his title on the line once more, but he'll be taking on someone who has been in great form recently.

