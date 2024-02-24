"Cheap ploy to try to get sympathy" - Konnan lashes out at major AEW storyline

Konnan held nothing back as he lashed out at a current AEW storyline.

Daniel Garcia has proven himself to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW at the moment. His in-ring skills have shown that he can hang with the best. In fact, he made Bryan Danielson tap out during their match.

Over the past several months, Garcia has let out the entertainer in him as he danced before, during, and after his matches. He recently found himself in the opportunity of a lifetime as he will be next in line to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Christian came out and confronted his next challenger. During his promo, he had some choice words about Daniel Garcia's family, particularly his father. During a recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan wasted no opportunity to bash the TNT Champion's attempts to get heat by going after Garcia's dad:

“Good promo for Daniel Garcia but I don’t think anybody cares about his dad because they don’t know him. Why would they be invested in that ? That’s always been my problem with bringing in family members into a storyline. We don’t know them, we’ve never met them, we’re not invested in them so why would we care. I just think it’s a cheap ploy to try to get sympathy and it usually doesn’t work.” [14:35 - 14:52]

Konnan on why Matt Riddle hasn't signed with AEW yet

Matt Riddle became one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling after he was released from his WWE contract last. While many fans expected Tony Khan to sign him almost immediately, that hasn't happened yet.

During a recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about why Riddle has yet to sign with Tony Khan's promotion:

"Well, I would assume Tony [Khan], who's picked up just about every talent out there, would have talked to him [Riddle]. ... So, I would assume he talked to him because he's charismatic, he's good on the mic, and he's a great wrestler. Like... what else do you need, right? And he's got that UFC pedigree. So, you would think he'd talk to him. This is what I think... I think a lot of wrestlers talk to each other, they're like, 'Yo, what's up in AEW? You know, blah, blah, blah.' Then he's talking to people in TNA, and they're telling him what's going on there, and he probably wants the creative freedom that TNA affords him," Konnan said. [From 00:02 to 01:30]

No doubt that Matt Riddle signing with AEW would be a huge deal for the promotion, but the bigger question is where he would fit in on the roster.

