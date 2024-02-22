Former WWE star might have turned down Tony Khan's offer after talking to people in AEW, says veteran

A top former WWE Superstar has been in free agency for two months now. He was rumored to sign with a top promotion, but recently, a legend has provided potential insight into his status.

WWE released Matt Riddle on September 22 amid controversy. His 90-day non-compete clause ended on December 21, and since then, he has worked with MLW, NJPW, and The Crash Lucha Libre. The Original Bro previously commented on possibly working for AEW and TNA, revealing his plans for the near future.

During a recent interview, Riddle indicated he may be leaning towards signing with TNA. On the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, the legendary Konnan was asked about the former RAW Tag Team Champion's recent comments on TNA and why he hasn't gone to AEW.

"Well, I would assume Tony [Khan], who's picked up just about every talent out there, would have talked to him [Riddle]. ... So, I would assume he talked to him because he's charismatic, he's good on the mic, and he's a great wrestler. Like... what else do you need, right? And he's got that UFC pedigree. So, you would think he'd talk to him. This is what I think... I think a lot of wrestlers talk to each other, they're like, 'Yo, what's up in AEW? You know, blah, blah, blah.' Then he's talking to people in TNA, and they're telling him what's going on there, and he probably wants the creative freedom that TNA affords him," Konnan said. [From 00:02 to 01:30]

Konnan stated last October, one month after Riddle's release, that he believed Tony Khan would end up signing the former UFC competitor for one significant reason.

Matt Riddle on his first interaction with Vince McMahon in WWE

WWE signed Matt Riddle in July 2018 after a stint in MMA and then a stint with top indie promotions such as EVOLVE.

The former RK-Bro member recently appeared on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast and recalled his first interaction with Vince McMahon.

Riddle said Vince thought he was a goof, so he responded with a line about how he could probably take the former WWE and TKO executive.

"He [Vince McMahon] thought I was goofy. If anything, the first time we met, he didn’t like me because I was goofy. He was like 'You’re goofy.' And I’m like 'Yeah I’m goofy, but it’s a good thing.' He’s like 'Being a goof isn’t a good thing.' And I’m like 'Well, I’m a goof that can kick your a**.' You could tell that didn’t make him happy. And then Bruce Prichard hopped in and was like 'Hey Vince, he’s pretty good at wrestling. Trust me,'" he said.

Riddle has had recent talks with TNA. This would not be the first time they wanted to sign him, as he revealed in 2017 that officials reached out before he joined WWE.

