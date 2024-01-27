Matt Riddle provides an intriguing update when asked about AEW: "I am not going to go into details"

Ever since Matt Riddle parted ways with WWE, fans have been speculating about his AEW debut.

However, AEW's dreams about signing up another 'over' wrestler might take some more time to bear fruit. Riddle's ouster from WWE was a surprise to everyone. The Original Bro, who had an epic storyline with Randy Orton, was seemingly on his way to a big push when news about his exit hit.

After his exit, questions about whether he will join the Jacksonville-based company or some other wrestling franchise arose. The former UFC fighter is signed up with MLW. Recently, during an interview, he was asked about his future plans in wrestling.

"Right now, after WWE, I am focusing on New Japan and MLW. I am here at the Crash. I am just really trying to get back to the roots and not focus so much on TV wrestling and more on pay-per-view and live wrestling, live events, " he said

When asked whether he'd be seen in TNA or Tony Khan's company, he continued with his reply.

"TNA possibly, maybe AEW. I think dates didn't work out with one of them. I am not going to go into details. I don't know how they do things or how they like surprises... I got four kids, and I take dates when people offer them to me, and it's hard for me to say no to dates, " he signed off.

Check out the video below:

AEW might be on a signing spree this year

Tony Khan had some block-buster sign-ups last year when they got Ric Flair and Adam Copeland (FKA Edge in WWE) on the roster. At the beginning of 2024, Khan said this year would be amazing.

There are rumors already about TK recuting Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada. If all goes as planned, Tony Khan's all-star locker room may see some more heavy hitters added to it.

Which wrestlers do you want to see go All Elite in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.