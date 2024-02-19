Released WWE star reveals heated first interaction with Vince McMahon

A released WWE star has detailed his heated first interaction with Vince McMahon. The 78-year-old departed the company last month after a lawsuit was filed against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

The promotion merged with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, in September 2023. It resulted in many superstars being released, including Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Madcap Moss, Emma, and many more. Matt Riddle was also let go by the promotion last September after an incident at JFK Airport in New York.

Speaking on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, The Original Bro detailed his first interaction with Vince McMahon. Riddle said Mr. McMahon thought he was a goof and noted that he could probably beat the former CEO up. McMahon was not a fan of the comment, but Bruce Prichard assured him that Riddle was a good wrestler.

"He thought I was goofy. If anything, the first time we met, he didn’t like me because I was goofy. He was like 'You’re goofy.' And I’m like 'Yeah I’m goofy, but it’s a good thing.' He’s like 'Being a goof isn’t a good thing.' And I’m like 'Well, I’m a goof that can kick your a**.' You could tell that didn’t make him happy. And then Bruce Prichard hopped in and was like 'Hey Vince, he’s pretty good at wrestling. Trust me.'" [H/T: PWMania]

Bill Apter believes Vince McMahon cannot be erased from WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter does not think WWE can erase Vince McMahon.

The allegations against the 78-year-old are serious and have resulted in him stepping down. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter claimed Mr. McMahon was the best heel character he had ever seen. Apter added that there is likely too much history there for him to be erased:

"I mean, you can't, you can't, you won't be able to erase him. A lot of people, and I am one of them, thank the whole NWO era for McMahon coming up with this whole Attitude Era thing that started beating 'em. This is amazing. The genius of him to help create this thing, and Austin was perfect. Vince McMahon was the best character heel I have ever seen. From the Bret Hart Shawn Michaels scr*wjob, all the way forward." [From 37:02 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has come out against Vince McMahon after the lawsuit by Janel Grant came to light. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former WWE CEO.

