Vince McMahon cannot be erased from WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Despite the horrific allegations against Vince McMahon, removing all traces of him from WWE is impossible, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

McMahon was instrumental in shaping the evolution of the pro-wrestling business. The Attitude Era and the WCW rivalry are only a few of the instances that showcase the brilliance of the former WWE personality. However, recent allegations by Janel Grant have brought him into the spotlight for different reasons, which threaten to damage his legacy.

While the allegations are yet to be proved true, Bill Apter believes it would not be possible for WWE to remove all mentions of McMahon in case he is proven guilty. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, he stated:

"I mean, you can't, you can't, you won't be able to erase him. A lot of people, and I am one of them, thank the whole NWO era for McMahon coming up with this whole Attitude Era thing that started beating 'em. This is amazing. The genius of him to help create this thing, and Austin was perfect. Vince McMahon was the best character heel I have ever seen. From the Bret Hart Shawn Michaels scr*wjob, all the way forward." [37:02 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Vince McMahon in the coming weeks.

