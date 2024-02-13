Matt Riddle teases major wrestling promotion debut

Matt Riddle's WWE release in September was not completely shocking considering the circumstances, but one can't deny his impact as one of the company's notable stars.

He recently discussed the stressful working hours and lifestyle associated with being a part of the WWE family, albeit with high pay. At this point, he is looking to take a break from TV. However, Riddle disclosed that he has been in talks with TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on Sunday Night's Main Event, Riddle spoke extensively about life after WWE and that, along with MLW and NJPW, TNA is also possibly a destination point for him down the line. As of now, though, The King of Bros is enjoying the independent dates he has signed:

"So, after the 90 days and during the 90s days I was setting some dates up. And I talked to some places, I've talked to TNA, I work with New Japan, I talked with MLW and we do film for TV but it's not the same as Monday Night Raw, three hours live, anything can happen, people are changing the script here and there, hey you have 10 minutes for your match, now you have five minutes... it's extremely stressful."

The former WWE Superstar continued:

"Now, I like the pressure but at the same time, I kind of wanted a little break from all that. So that kind of shows where I'm working now. I'm choosing places that are more pay-per-view based where I don't have to worry about going to a commercial so we get that Fritos advertisement. Now I just get to do my body of work." [H/T: WONF4W]

The Original Bro captured Combat 1's World Championship this week and will defend the belt against another former WWE Superstar, Austin Aries, in April.

Matt Riddle is not a fan of former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg's work in wrestling

During his INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet appearance, Matt Riddle reiterated his lack of interest in Goldberg's wrestling, albeit admitted that the latter draws money, which is what ultimately matters in the pro-wrestling business. The King of Bros also added that he had openly talked to the WWE Hall of Famer about this:

"I think he’s great at drawing money. I think he’s great at sports entertaining. I think he’s an awesome action star, playing Santa Claus in a horror movie. I told him all this. I like a bunch of stuff. I’m just not a fan of his work and that’s that."

Since his release, his former tag team partner in the pro-wrestling juggernaut, Randy Orton, spoke about him during the latter's rare interview outside the company with US Champion Logan Paul.

The Viper gave Matt Riddle his flowers and added that he would not have been able to continue if it was not for RK-Bro, more specifically, The Original Bro.

Do you see Matt Riddle in TNA or WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below!

