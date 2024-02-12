Matt Riddle wins world title; first defense will be against former WWE star 

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has won his first title belt since being released last year.

The King of Bros has been doing quite well for himself ever since being released from the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023. He has competed at a bunch of independent shows since his release and it seems like he isn't stopping anytime soon.

At a recent Combat 1 Wrestling event, Matt Riddle won the 1 World Championship in what was his first title win since his WWE release. Combat 1 Wrestling's official Instagram page shared the big news and also hyped Riddle's first title defense against none other than former WWE star Austin Aries.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, you may know him as “The King of Bro’s” but now he is known as “The King of Combat” Your NEW 1 World Champion Matt Riddle! Be there LIVE on Thursday April 11th at The Rollerama Zap Zone of Brighton to see his very first title defense against Former WWE Star Austin Aries! It’s going to be the SUPERFIGHT of the year when it all goes down at WrestleRama: Superfight."

Matt Riddle speaks on WWE release

Riddle was released under controversial circumstances last year. He caused a commotion at an airport while returning from India following the Superstar Spectacle 2023 event. He was let go shortly after, along with many other superstars.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Riddle said the following about his WWE release:

"I'm starting 2024 out hot. It's been good. Did MLW, bunch of signings in [New York City], and then the following week wrestled for New Japan, made my New Japan debut, got to wrestle Zack Sabre [Jr.] again ... Jeff Cobb, the Chosen Bros were reunited. I'm not as busy [as I was in WWE]," Matt Riddle said.

Riddle boasts a massive fan following courtesy of his successful run in WWE. His ardent fans can't wait to see him defend the 1 World Championship against Aries.

