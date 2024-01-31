"I told him all this" - Controversial star told Goldberg he is "great at drawing money"

A popular name has opened up about having a chat with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Back in 2019, Matt Riddle took a bunch of shots at the former World Heavyweight Champion, and the latter was not happy one bit. The duo finally came face-to-face backstage at SummerSlam 2019 in a tense showdown.

Matt Riddle was released by WWE last year. He recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet and shared his thoughts on Goldberg. Riddle made it clear that the duo have not completely sorted out their differences.

Check out Matt Riddle's comments below:

“I think he’s great at drawing money. I think he’s great at sports entertaining. I think he’s an awesome action star, playing Santa Claus in a horror movie. I told him all this. I like a bunch of stuff. I’m just not a fan of his work and that’s that.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Riddle criticized the WWE Hall of Famer's matches, though. He stated that no one will go out of their way to watch his old matches.

Goldberg on having heat with Matt Riddle

Back in 2021, Goldberg spoke with DAZN and opened up about his real-life beef with Matt Riddle. He did not mince his words one bit and called Riddle 'cocky.' He did acknowledge that Riddle was a hard-working guy.

“Yeah. The cocky kid (Matt Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning, and I didn’t appreciate it very much by any stretch of the imagination. But the guy has put in a lot of frickin hard work and a lot of hard work, and he’s dedicated his life to this business. Whether I like him as a human being or not, I have to understand and appreciate his passion for the business and his work ethic. Because he works hard and that I appreciate as an athlete and as a human. Is he a pr**k sometimes? Absolutely. But that’s him. That’s his character, and so am I.” [H/T DAZN]

Riddle was released from the Stamford-based promotion under controversial circumstances. He was insanely popular among fans, and the WWE Universe would love to see him back on RAW or SmackDown again somewhere down the line.

