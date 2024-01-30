Matt Riddle addresses major real-life heat with Goldberg

Matt Riddle and Goldberg, the two former WWE Superstars with contrasting wrestling styles, share a frosty rapport. Real-life tension has shimmered between them for years, adding a spicy undercurrent to any potential clashes.

The King of Bros had taken several shots at the WWE Hall of Famer and has received his fair share of war of words in return from the 57-year-old. Even though the former United States Champion has poked Goldberg, he still hopes to go head-to-head with The Icon someday, which could probably happen in AEW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar cleared the air about the current status of his beef with Goldberg. Matt Riddle shared that his issues with Da Man have not been buried and asserted that he's not a huge fan of his wrestling style.

The 38-year-old star also said no wrestling fan would go back to watch a classic Goldberg match, unlike Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart or Razor Ramon's first-ever ladder match.

"But nobody's ever gonna tune back in to watch a classic Goldberg match. You might watch the Spear compilation, Jackhammer compilation, cool. Maybe one or two matches, but you're not going back. You're not going back like you go back to watch Shawn Michaels versus Bret Hart in the Iron Man match. Or Razor Shawn in the first-ever ladder match. I could keep continuing you're not gonna go back like that, because he doesn't have any of those in his arsenal. But he's still one of the best of all time. And I'm not going to argue that I'd say that to his face," Matt Riddle said. (H/T CVV)

Matt Riddle revealed Randy Orton really helped him in his personal life

Randy Orton and The King of Bros were one of the fan-favorite duos named RK-Bro, who went on to become two-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

Before the former US Champion was released from WWE in September 2023, he was dealing with several personal issues while The Viper was on the road to recovery. When Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series 2023, Matt Riddle had already left the company.

During a chat with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on his podcast, the 38-year-old star praised Randy Orton for being supportive in his difficult phase and shared his excitement upon his return after eighteen months.

"He really helped me out through a lot of tough times because I was going through a divorce at the time and everything else, and he's been through a similar situation and he was just a real brother, and especially, you know, when you're on the road, it's not like I can call anybody. To have him there and be that supportive, because you know how Randy can be, and for him to be as supportive to me, it was nice. Randy has a spot in my heart forever," Matt Riddle said.

After WWE, The King of Bros debuted at MLW, picking up a victory against Jacob Fatu, and also appeared at NJPW, teaming up with Jeff Cobb to defeat the team of Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito of TMDK.

