Matt Riddle wants to face a 57-year-old WWE legend in AEW: "I could get something out of him"

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently addressed the possibility of going one-on-one against a WWE legend. He believes the match could eventually end up taking place in All Elite Wrestling.

The name in question is none other than Goldberg. He and Matt Riddle are seemingly not the best friends, as the latter has taken many shots at Goldberg in the past. However, the two might have squashed their beef after the 57-year-old praised Riddle's in-ring work in an interview.

During a virtual signing for Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle claimed he could get a match out of Goldberg that people haven't seen in many years:

"You know, I don’t wanna give too much, but I personally would love to work [with] William [Goldberg]. I think me and Goldberg would be a great match. I think I could get something out of him that people haven’t seen in years, and I think it’d be great for business. I know it’d be really great for me, but at the end of the day, you can’t — you know, if he wants to do it, he’ll do it. If he needs to do it, he’ll do it," he said.

The Original Bro further discussed where the bout could take place:

"I mean, there are a couple of places we could do that. I would imagine maybe an AEW, maybe a TNA, maybe a New Japan, but if it was gonna happen, it’d probably be AEW," Riddle added. [H/T: PostWrestling]

Matt Riddle on how his current run could be different from his time in WWE

The Original Bro was released by the Stamford-based promotion alongside many top stars like Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler in September 2023.

In an interview with Ryan Gaydos of Fox News, the former WWE United States Champion said his post-WWE run could be focused on showcasing his in-ring expertise:

"The last couple of months, I totally just didn’t want to do anything other than work out, relax and take care of my family. And now that [it’s] the New Year and I got that time and everything else like that, I think it’s just time to cook again and just really been focusing on that and what I want to do in the ring," Riddle said.

He also highlighted how his WWE tenure was more about "entertainment":

"I feel like before was more of a (…) it’s always entertainment, but it was a lot of entertainment before. And now, I think, the direction I’m going in, I’m going to be able to show the world what I can do in the ring and just present that version of myself rather than kind of a goofball on TV," Riddle added.

What is your favorite match of Matt Riddle in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.