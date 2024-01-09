Released WWE Superstar wants to finish his story with Randy Orton: "I’m gonna get to Randy one way or another"

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, having missed 18 months of action. Many things have changed in that time, including the man in charge of the company's creative process. One of the biggest shifts for The Viper was that Matt Riddle was no longer there.

WWE released the former United States Champion in September, two months before Orton returned. This ended any hope of the two reuniting as RK-Bro. Despite that, Riddle remains optimistic he will get to finish the story with his former tag team partner.

Matt Riddle spoke about his unfinished business with Randy Orton during a virtual signing hosted by Signed by Superstars. The former WWE star also mentioned his short-lived tag team with Pete Dunne (aka Butch) in NXT. The pair even became Tag Team Champions before the COVID-19 pandemic enforced a break-up.

"I look at it like this, my big thing if I were to come back, I’d really like to finish the story with Randy (Orton). Unfortunately, he got hurt and the other thing too, even with Pete Dunne, it was unfortunate COVID happened. I feel like I never got to finish the story with The Broserweights. Seems like I always have unfinished business with my tag team partners," said Matt Riddle. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Riddle went on to guarantee he would reunite with Orton at some stage in his career:

"I would say unless one of us passes away, it’s a guarantee (that I’ll reunite with Randy Orton). One way or another, I mean, ideally, it would probably be in the ‘E’ but I don’t see how it wouldn’t happen. There’s no way. I mean I’m gonna get to Randy one way or another," he added.

It remains to be seen if WWE will bring back the former RAW Tag Team Champion after the well-documented behavioral issues during his final days with the company.

Randy Orton will face Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

While a potential storyline with Matt Riddle had to be scrapped, Randy Orton has gone straight into the main event scene on SmackDown. The Viper was supposed to face Roman Reigns in a singles match at Royal Rumble 2024 before it was changed into a fatal four-way.

It's unlikely Randy Orton will dethrone The Tribal Chief, but the WWE legend might remain strong following the Rumble. LA Knight and AJ Styles may have been added to the title match to ensure The Legend Killer doesn't get pinned so soon following his return.