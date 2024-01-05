Matt Riddle seemingly takes a shot at WWE three months after his release

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently seemed to take an indirect shot at his previous employer.

Following a five-year tenure with the promotion, The Original Bro was released by WWE in September 2023. Subsequently, he signed a deal to join Major League Wrestling (MLW).

In a recent interview with Ryan Gaydos of Fox News, Riddle appeared to take a jab at WWE, emphasizing his priority to highlight his skills inside the ring rather than being portrayed as a 'goofball' on TV.

"The last couple of months, I totally just didn’t want to do anything other than work out, relax and take care of my family. And now that [it’s] the New Year and I got that time and everything else like that, I think it’s just time to cook again and just really been focusing on that and what I want to do in the ring. I feel like before was more of a… it’s always entertainment, but it was a lot of entertainment before. And now, I think, the direction I’m going in, I’m going to be able to show the world what I can do in the ring and just present that version of myself rather than kind of a goofball on TV."

Matt Riddle is excited for his first bout since WWE release

Matt Riddle is poised to return to the ring this week against Jacob Fatu at the MLW Kings of Colosseum event.

During the same interview, Riddle expressed his enthusiasm about facing Fatu, mentioning his desire to wrestle the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion in his previous stint with the company before joining WWE.

"I’m pretty stoked. It’s been quite a few years since I’ve wrestled for MLW. I remember having a lot of good matches with guys like Swerve (Strickland), Tom Lawlor and others. So, pretty, pretty stoked about it. Then, to get to wrestle Fatu in my first match back is, yeah, I’m excited. I wanted to wrestle Fatu before I got signed by WWE before but now it’s happening. Pretty happy about it." [H/T Fox News ]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Matt Riddle moving forward.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Matt Riddle moving forward.