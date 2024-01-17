Matt Riddle reveals top WWE star who really helped him in his personal life

Matt Riddle was released by WWE last September. Riddle was also apparently dealing with several personal issues prior to his release. He recently commented that he was seemingly able to get through those issues with the help of one top pro wrestling star.

Riddle and Randy Orton began teaming up in late April 2021. Known as RK-Bro, the fan favorite duo went on to become two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. The Original Bro tried to carry on the gimmick after The Viper went down with a back injury in May 2022.

Orton finally returned to WWE at Survivor Series, but Riddle was already gone. Speaking on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 38-year-old combat sports athlete praised the 43-year-old veteran for 'looking like a stallion' when he returned in November, adding that he was connecting with RKOs and moving well in the ring.

The Stallion continued with the praise for his RK-Bro tag team partner. Riddle said he was excited for Orton to be back in WWE, and couldn't thank him enough for working with him.

"He really helped me out through a lot of tough times because I was going through a divorce at the time and everything else, and he's been through a similar situation and he was just a real brother, and especially, you know, when you're on the road, it's not like I can call anybody. To have him there and be that supportive, because you know how Randy can be, and for him to be as supportive to me, it was nice. Randy has a spot in my heart forever," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Orton and Riddle worked their final tag team match together during SmackDown on May 20, 2022 from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The main event that night was a Winners Take All match with The Usos defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against RK-Bro, who were the RAW Tag Team Champions. The titles were unified that night to form the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Matt Riddle compares WWE boss to UFC boss

Vince McMahon and Dana White are colleagues now, after Endeavor merged WWE and UFC last year to form TKO Group. The icons are responsible for growing the biggest combat sports entertainment companies in the world, often head-to-head, but now they are working together on major international deals.

Matt Riddle is one of the few athletes who have had the chance to work for both McMahon and White. His MMA career ran from 2008-2014, and he has been a top pro wrestler since. The former WWE United States Champion recently appeared for Signed By Superstars and was asked about working for McMahon and White.

"When Vince has a story, he tells the story. It doesn't matter what anybody says online, it doesn't matter what people say in the back, that's his story, that's how he's going to run his ship, that's how it's done. You might like it, you might hate it, that's the point," he said.

Riddle continued and commented on how the two executives are alike.

"Dana White is the same way. He has his business, he wants it run a certain way, he's not going to say, like a lot of the boxing, they have random fights that shouldn't even be happening but they draw a little bit, Dana won't do it," he said.

The Original Bro's last WWE match came on the September 4 edition of WWE RAW as The Viking Raiders defeated Riddle and Drew McIntyre in a Tornado Tag match. His last singles match was a loss to Ludwig Kaiser on July 31.

Riddle's last UFC fight was a win over Che Mills on February 16, 2013 at UFC on Fuel TV. The result was changed to a no contest due to Riddle's second failed drug test within a year, which forced the company to release him. His last MMA fight was a win over Michael Kuiper at Titan FC 27 on February 28, 2014.

