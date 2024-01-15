Matt Riddle opens up about mistakes that led to his WWE release

Matt Riddle recently opened up bout his WWE release last year.

The promotion released a bunch of talent behind the scenes, as well as many superstars from NXT and the main roster following their merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Riddle was one of the superstars released by the company in September 2023, but he also had a bizarre incident at JFK Airport in New York a couple of weeks before his release.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, The Original Bro opened up about his release from the promotion and revealed that he ruffled some feathers during his time there. Riddle noted that there were likely multiple reasons he got let go but plans on learning from his mistakes.

"You know, I ruffled some feathers with HR in the last couple months I was there. I asked a couple questions, this, that, plus other things. So I think there’s multiple reasons why they got rid of me, but it is what it is. One door shuts and another one opens and you just learn from your mistakes and stuff," said Matt Riddle. [H/T: TJRWrestling]

Matt Riddle reveals what he would have done differently in WWE

Matt Riddle was a very popular WWE Superstar but couldn't get out of his own way and was released by the promotion last year.

During the conversation on The Kurt Angle Show, the former United States Champion shared that he wouldn't have talked as much trash if he could do things over again. He added that although he made mistakes, he has no regrets about his time as a WWE Superstar.

"There’s a lot of things that I probably would have done a little differently. I probably wouldn’t have talked a lot of sh*t that I talked. I’ll be honest, working on the road, traveling that much, and then bad decisions, and that’s just what happens. That’s life. You have bad people around, unfortunately, when you’re on the road, sometimes it’s out of control. So that’s it, but I have no regrets. You only live once and you learn from your mistakes," he said. [H/T: TJRWrestling]

Matt Riddle has appeared in MLW and NJPW following his WWE departure. It will be interesting to see if the veteran gets the opportunity to return to the company down the line.

Did you enjoy Matt Riddle on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here