Matt Riddle provides an update on his future following WWE release

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle recently addressed his future following his release from WWE.

The 37-year-old had a successful run as an MMA fighter before becoming a professional wrestler. After spending a few years on the independent circuit, Riddle joined WWE in 2018. He was signed to the Stamford-based company for five years before being released from his contract in September 2023.

While speaking to MMA Junkie and the media on the red carpet of the 15th Annual World MMA Awards in Las Vegas, Riddle disclosed that he was in talks with several promotions regarding a possible return to the ring or the cage.

“There's been a lot of talk. I've been talking to a couple of promotions. I don't want to get into it until it's official, but I think in 2024, there's a very big possibility that I get back in the ring or cage pretty soon," he said. [H/T: MMA Junkie]

What did Matt Riddle say about CM Punk's WWE return?

After about a decade of absence, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. His comeback came nearly two months after Matt Riddle's release from the promotion.

While on the red carpet of the 15th Annual World MMA Awards in Las Vegas, The Original Bro was asked how he felt about Punk's comeback. Riddle claimed he was not surprised by the development.

"You know, I'm not surprised because WWE (...) the one thing they like [is] money, and CM Punk is money just like he was money in mixed martial arts. So, you can't argue [with] a man that's money. But, yeah, then that's just like the UFC. I know if I fight, I'll sell tickets. So, just if they want," he said.

