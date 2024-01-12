Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shares big announcement ahead of his NJPW debut

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently opened up on social media regarding his debut for NJPW.

Riddle was released from the Stamford-based promotion after his five-year tenure in the month of September 2023. He debuted in WWE in 2018 and was assigned to NXT. The Original Bro made a name for himself as part of the RK-Bro and won the tag team titles as well as the United States Championship.

Riddle recently announced a meetup, which is scheduled to happen after his debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The star asked fans to come say hi to him at Barrios Toys following his battle against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

"This Sunday after my epic debut for New Japan come say hi at barrios toys and meet the bro(emoji)," Riddle wrote.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle opened up about his dream clash in professional wrestling

Riddle recently opened up about the wrestler with whom he has wanted to wrestle for years.

The former WWE star appreciated Kenny Omega and stated that The Cleaner has the body and the endurance to give viewers an enthralling bout.

"There’s one person I’ve really been wanting to wrestle for years. One person but I don’t think I’m gonna be able to for at least a little bit of time and that one person is Kenny Omega. I feel like he has the body, the build, the endurance, the conditioning, the skills, the style, the emotion. I mean, I just remember when he was wrestling in New Japan a couple of years ago and he was just crushing it and now he’s in AEW and it’s just, to me, that was the one that got away."

Matthew went on to praise Omega and also sent his best wishes for the latter's speedy recovery from diverticulitis.

"And then when I heard he recently has those issues [diverticulitis] like Brock [Lesnar] had, right? And it’s like, I wish him the best, I hope he recovers because — and that’s even if he wants to work with me… To me, he’s on another level. When I think pro wrestling, I think Kenny Omega."[H/T:Post Wrestling]

It remains to be seen whether Matt Riddle will be able to defeat Tanahashi and become the new NJPW World TV Champion on February 23.

