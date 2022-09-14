Popular AEW star seemingly agrees with Roman Reigns topping PWI 500

AEW star MJF has seemingly agreed with Roman Reigns topping PWI 500. Taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old praised the PWI team for their 2022 rankings.

The Top 10 rankings in this year's PWI 500 list feature AEW stars CM Punk, Hangman Adam Page, and Bryan Danielson. Surprisingly, Jon Moxley ranked outside of the Top 10.

Taking to Twitter, MJF sent out the following tweet, as he indirectly credited Roman Reigns for topping the list.

"@OfficialPWI hit the nail right on the head. Great job gang!"

A few days ago, MJF seemingly referenced the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his Bloodline faction following an episode of SmackDown.

The Salt of the Earth tweeted a raised finger emoji. The Bloodline usually uses the same hand gesture to show their dominance in WWE.

Hence, MJF's PWI 500 tweet could be another nod to The Tribal Chief, who has once again ended up in the top spot of the illustrious list.

Check out MJF's Bloodline reference tweet by clicking here.

Fans mostly reacted to MJF's tweet by making Roman Reigns references

In reaction to MJF's tweet, the majority of fans replied to the AEW star with images/photos of Roman Reigns.

Numerous Twitter users also flooded the reply section with the popular Bloodline edit featuring a young Sami Zayn, MJF, The Usos, and Reigns himself.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

MJF recently made his AEW return at the All Out pay-per-view and won the Casino Ladder Match to earn a future opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

The Salt of the Earth confronted CM Punk in the closing segment of All Out and as it seemed, AEW was heading towards another match between the two. However, Punk has been forced to vacate the world title after All Out, reportedly due to an injury.

A new AEW World Champion will be crowned at the upcoming Dynamite Grand Slam show. Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara are currently in contention to win the vacant title.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi