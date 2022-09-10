AEW's MJF seemingly reacts to top SmackDown Superstar's family member during major debut

AEW Star MJF sent a potential nod to the new SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa on Twitter.

Sikoa made his blockbuster main roster debut during the main event of Clash at the Castle. The NXT stand-out made his SmackDown in-ring debut tonight and joined the Bloodline. He wrestled a vengeful McIntyre to a no-contest after interference from Karrion Kross.

Of all the people to offer their support for the debuting star, perhaps the most surprising is the recently returned AEW pillar MJF. The Long Islander tweeted out a single emoji to signify his standing with Sikoa and the rest of the Bloodline.

The Bloodline make use of a raised finger to signify their dominance over their peers, and Friedman echoed that in his tweet.

MJF made his return to All Out last weekend, winning the Casino Ladder Match to earn a future opportunity at the world title. He has long touted a future move to WWE, even as recently as this past week on Dynamite when he made reference to Triple H and Cody Rhodes.

Do you think MJF will one day make the switch from AEW to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali