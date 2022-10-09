Popular AEW star seemingly sends a three-word message after Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules

At the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE after being hyped up for weeks.

Taking to Twitter, AEW star Tay Melo seemingly reacted to Wyatt's return with a three-word message.

Melo's reaction suggested that she was seemingly impressed by the incredible unveiling of Wyatt's return at the Wells Fargo Center.

"That was cool" wrote Tay Melo.

Check out Tay Melo's tweet below:

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo That was cool That was cool

Melo herself is currently working closely with a WWE veteran in the form of Chris Jericho. The two are currently part of the Jericho Appreciation Society faction alongside the likes of Anna Jay A.S. Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Daddy Magic.

On the latest edition of Rampage, Melo and Jay A.S picked up a huge win over Madison Rayne and Skye Blue in a tag team match.

How did fans react to Tay Melo's tweet as she seemingly reacted to Bray Wyatt's return?

In reaction to Tay Melo's tweet, one Twitter user questioned if Bray Wyatt had the best pop in recent wrestling history. To which another Twitterati responded by claiming that MJF, Saraya, and CM Punk received similar ovations in AEW.

Whereas, some fans questioned Melo and her husband Sammy Guevara about watching a WWE premium live event.

Check out the same tweets below:

Russ' TD ⚡ @RussFcb @taymelo Has there ever been a pop like this for a return in recent history @taymelo Has there ever been a pop like this for a return in recent history

Additionally, the majority of fans were impressed by Wyatt's return and claimed that it was a big day in the world of professional wrestling in general.

Fans also seemed elated with the return of the former Universal Champion as they flooded social media platforms.

Check out some additional Twitter reactions:

Johnny Joseph @johnnygloww @taymelo Can we all just agree how great it is to be a wrestling fan right now?! @taymelo Can we all just agree how great it is to be a wrestling fan right now?!

Abs @AbhishekPW @taymelo He's got the whole words in his hands @taymelo He's got the whole words in his hands

Over the course of the last few months, numerous former WWE stars including Malakai Black, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, who were established superstars in their former company, signed with AEW.

However, one man who Tony Khan couldn't acquire in his promotion is Bray Wyatt. The 35-year-old took over a year after his WWE release in 2021 to finally return at Extreme Rules 2022.

