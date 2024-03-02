Popular AEW star sends a message to Big E on his birthday

An AEW star has sent a birthday wish to Big E along with a heartfelt message. The star being discussed is Powerhouse Hobbs.

The Monster is one of the most terrifying giants AEW has to offer. He is currently part of the Don Callis Family.

Meanwhile, the New Day member has been out of action, nursing a neck injury since March 2022. Despite being on the shelf, Big E still makes sporadic appearances in the company as a host or an analyst during events.

Recently, Powerhouse Hobbs took to Twitter to wish the former WWE Champion a Happy Birthday.

"Happy Birthday to Big Bruh I appreciate ya more then ya know @WWEBigE," he wrote.

At the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, Hobbs and seven other superstars will compete in an All-Star 8-man Scramble match. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Big E reveals how he wants to make his WWE return

The former WWE Champion has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two years.

Recently, while speaking on the Sarah O'Connell Show, the 38-year-old star comments on how he wants to make his much-awaited return.

"I think something probably like a six-man. I think a trios match, to do it again with Kofi (Kingston) and (Xavier) Woods, that’s the best way to end things. They’ve been such a big part of my career… It’s a great match, Imperium’s doing great things. I think there’s a lot of buzz," E said.

The New Day member also revealed wanting to have a match with Imperium:

"Gunther’s just been amazing, been on an incredible run and obviously, you know, they’ve been locking horns with Imperium so to be back for a match like that would be big but, honestly, any six-man with the brothers, my guys, I think would be something that would mean a lot to me… Yeah, it’d be fun. It’s a cool contrast of styles too. They’re so stoic and austere and we’re anything but, so, yeah, that’d be fun," he added.

There is no update on when Big E's in-ring return might take place.

