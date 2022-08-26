Popular AEW star sends one-worded message to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on recent accolade 

AEW star Mark Henry recently shared a one-worded message to Bianca Belair on signing with prominent talent agency WME.

The EST is currently in her first reign as RAW Women's Champion. She is set to team up with Asuka and Alexa Bliss against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at the upcoming WWE event, Clash at the Castle. Belair successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam to bring an end to their one-year on-and-off feud.

Bianca Belair made her main roster debut on RAW after 'Mania in 2020. She has since captivated the WWE Universe with her display of immense strength in the ring.

Mark Henry was associated with WWE for nearly two decades before jumping ship to AEW last year. He is a commentator and coach for the talent on Tony Khan's promotion. The Hall of Famer has not competed in the ring since his departure from his former company.

The EST recently signed a deal with a renowned talent agency WME for representation in all areas. The 51-year-old AEW star took to Twitter to cite his happiness for The EST's latest signing:

"Awesome!!!" exclaimed Mark Henry.

Mark Henry reached out to Bianca Belair to sign with WWE

Bianca Belair signed a contract with WWE in 2016 and has been an unstoppable force since. She sent her application for a CrossFit job. Mark Henry came across her profile and reached out to her for a tryout at WWE.

In an interview with Charlotte Wilder of FOX Sports, the RAW Superstar cited that the Hall of Famer initially contacted her via Instagram, which made her hesitant at the legitimacy of it.

"Mark Henry actually saw one of my videos, he contacted me on Instagram, and I thought it was fake at first, but he contacted me on Instagram and asked, 'have you ever thought about being in WWE? I think you have everything it takes. You have the look, you have the athleticism [and] you know how to talk on the mic.' It's crazy because at that same time, I was actually telling my mom I think I want to try WWE out."

Mark Henry is a former World Champion in his former company and had a massive impact on his association with WWE.

Would you like to see Mark Henry compete in the ring on All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments.

