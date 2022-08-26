WWE Superstar Bianca Belair signs interesting new deal

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has signed an interesting new deal with WME, new reports confirm.

The EST of WWE is the current RAW Women's Champion and has dominated the red brand's women's division. She has overcome the likes of Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Carmella to retain the title so far. She is currently wrapped up in a feud with Bayley and the new faction featuring Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. She even stood against the group with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on this week's RAW.

As the face of the RAW Women's Division, Bianca is one of the most recognizable personalities in professional wrestling. With her growing stardom, having representation is a sensible move for the EST, which is why she has signed a deal with prominent American talent representative WME. Variety stated that Belair's deal is for representation in all areas when they broke the news.

The Hollywood-based company could prove to be a huge step for Belair, as she looks to broaden her horizons in other forms of media.

What will Bianca Belair be doing at WWE Clash At The Castle?

Bianca Belair will be competing at WWE's upcoming stadium event in Cardiff, Wales. However, the RAW Women's Championship won't be on the line.

Instead, The EST of WWE will team with Alexa Bliss and "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. The trio will take on Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match.

After the UK event, fans have speculated that Bayley will become the next challenger for Belair's title, though nothing has been confirmed by WWE. Bianca last defended the RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam 2022 against Becky Lynch.

What do you think about Bianca's new representation? Who would you like to see as her next challenger? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

