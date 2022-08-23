WWE RAW Results: Trish Stratus interrupted by trio of former champions on WWE RAW; teases in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was interrupted by the trio of Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Stratus made an appearance at a WWE Live Event in Canada over the weekend and received a huge reception. The promotion then made the announcement on social media that the former women's champion would be appearing on RAW.

Trish Stratus came down to the ring to much fanfare from the Toronto crowd and got on the mic to welcome those in attendance. Stratus mentioned that she'd been "doing some thinking" and hinted at a return to the ring.

This was when Bayley, Kai, and Sky interrupted her to talk some trash. However, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka soon came out to even the odds for the legend.

This then led to a tag team match between Alexa Bliss & Asuka and Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Bayley, Kai, and Sky will take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3.

