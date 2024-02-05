Popular AEW star shares a surprising post ahead of Tony Khan’s blockbuster announcement on Dynamite

An AEW star sent a subtle message to Christian Cage as Tony Khan looked to make a annoucement. The star being discussed is 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, it was claimed that Tony Khan will make a huge announcement next Wednesday.

Recently on Collision, FTR and Daniel Garcia defeated The Patriarchy in the main event, while Daddy Magic was present on commentary.

Earlier today, Menard took to Twitter to seemingly imply that he wanted to challenge Christian Cage. He hilariously also hinted that this could be the announcement Tony was going to make.

"TK has a big announcement this Wednesday night on TBS #AEWDynamite #AEW," Matt Menard shared.

Disco Inferno slams Tony Khan over low ticket sales

AEW has been registering low amount of ticket sales for weeks now.

On the most recent episode of Keepin' It 100 Official, WCW Veteran Disco Inferno criticized the AEW President for not putting much efforts into ticket sales.

"Every wrestling promoter in the history of the wrestling business with the exception of Tony Khan, who is a billionaire and has bought into this, and he's the first promoter that's not really concerned with making money. Every promoter in previous history has wanted to make money. You want to increase your audience because you need a growing audience on television to fill seats at your live events. They're not doing that and we've said all along for three years that you have to go after the casual fans because down the road, this is gonna be your problem," said Disco Inferno.

Fans are wondering which new signee could boost the ratings and ticket sales of the Jacksonville-based promotion's shows.

