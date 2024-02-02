"This is gonna be your problem" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at AEW and Tony Khan over embarrassing ticket sales

AEW CEO Tony Khan has once again found himself in hot waters courtesy of a wrestling veteran who has lashed out at him over the recent ticket sales for the company.

The veteran in question is none other than Disco Inferno. All Elite Wrestling has been struggling recently due to low ticket sales as compared to previous years. This has been a regular issue with the Jacksonville-based promotion in the past few months.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno advised TK to go after the casual audience.

"Every wrestling promoter in the history of the wrestling business with the exception of Tony Khan who is a billionaire and has bought into this and he's the first promoter that's not really concerned with making money. Every promoter in previous history has wanted to make money. You want to increase your audience because you need a growing audience on television to fill seats at your live events. They're not doing that and we've said all along for three years that you have to go after the casual fans because down the road this is gonna be your problem." [From 01:57 to 02:32]

Eric Bischoff wants Tony Khan to use AI for AEW storylines

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently had an interesting proposal for AEW CEO Tony Khan. Bischoff believes that Khan should use Artificial Intelligence for the storylines in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW general manager stated the following:

"I want you [Tony Khan] to think hard about incorporating the gift that is AI... Grock will book for you, ChatGPT will book for you, and you don't have to take all this abuse for putting up all this random s**t, and having dream matches that make no sense, and people getting titles shots for whatever reason, and then complaining because somebody didn't use your scoring system that, by the way, you very rarely, if ever, use. If you have AI do your work for you, you've got a fresh set of eyes doing it," he said.

He added:

"It's a great thought starter. It gives you something tangible that's structured properly from the very beginning so that you can go in and tweak along the way and make it yours. And I think Tony should do that and think of that. You'd be cranking out storylines for Ring of Honor, and Dark, and Rampage, and Collision, and not have to take any, or at least as much abuse because at least you have a 3-act structure," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Tony Khan has done a great job with AEW as it is currently viewed as one of the top promotions in the United States. The promotion has managed to sign many top names over the years, like Jon Moxley, Kota Ibushi, Adam Copeland, Will Ospreay, and more.

