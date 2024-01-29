WWE Legend encourages Tony Khan to use AI for AEW storylines

AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan is a man of many hats. The 41-year-old works many roles in the two pro wrestling companies he co-owns, not to mention the responsibilities that come with the rest of the family business.

Eric Bischoff is now offering the AEW boss some advice. While the two have had their share of issues in recent months, they've also worked together in the past. The WWE Hall of Famer has praised Khan on a few occasions but has also been scathing in his remarks about some of the booking decisions the latter has made as AEW Head of Creative.

Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming a significant part of the mainstream world, and it's just a matter of time before pro wrestling companies begin to implement AI into their product if they're not using it behind the scenes already.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said he sees AI as a positive for AEW if used effectively.

"I want you [Tony Khan] to think hard about incorporating the gift that is AI... Grock will book for you, ChatGPT will book for you, and you don't have to take all this abuse for putting up all this random s**t, and having dream matches that make no sense, and people getting titles shots for whatever reason, and then complaining because somebody didn't use your scoring system that, by the way, you very rarely, if ever, use. If you have AI do your work for you, you've got a fresh set of eyes doing it," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Bischoff's co-host Conrad Thompson mentioned how The Ringer Wrestling Show experimented with A.I. to write a storyline between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The 83 Weeks hosts applauded the three-act story that included the legacies of each wrestling family. Bischoff suggested AI may be able to at least provide a great thought starter if not a great foundation to build storylines on.

"It's a great thought starter. It gives you something tangible that's structured properly from the very beginning so that you can go in and tweak along the way and make it yours. And I think Tony should do that and think of that. You'd be cranking out storylines for Ring of Honor, and Dark, and Rampage, and Collision, and not have to take any, or at least as much abuse because at least you have a 3-act structure," he said.

Khan currently works to produce three weekly AEW TV shows, and one for ROH, along with pay-per-view events and other programming for each company.

AEW star references AI in reaction to WWE character

The world of pro wrestling is vast, so it's just a matter of time before Artificial Intelligence makes a mark on the business.

Google AI has predicted who will dethrone Roman Reigns, and if MJF will sign with WWE this year. AEW star Dax Harwood joked about technology when reacting to the new look of Lexis King a few months back.

WWE began teasing the new gimmick for Brian Pillman Jr. back in September. After a fan tweeted a look at King's new look, AEW star Shawn Dean knocked down his facial hair and compared the design to the Wu-Tang Clan symbol. A shocked Harwood then weighed in.

"Bruh, this ain’t real?! C’mon. @LexisKingWWE this is AI, right?!," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

King fired back and joked about being the ultimate bearded villain.

"If AI created the ultimate bearded villain, then yes [laughing with tears emoji] [smiling with horns emoji]," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

King's WWE TV debut saw him pick up a win over Dante Chen on the NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1 episode. His first big match was a loss to Carmelo Hayes at Deadline in December.

What is your bold prediction for how AI will impact pro wrestling? What is the one decision that will help AEW creative the most? Sound off in the comment section below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.