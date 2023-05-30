MJF successfully retained the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara at the recently concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

However, despite his run at the top, The Devil has let it be known multiple times that his All Elite Wrestling contract expires next year. Moreover, he has teased joining WWE in various promos. So could the move happen, and is Triple H even interested in signing the 27-year-old star?

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling asked Google AI (Bard) whether The Game could bring MJF to the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 2024. The artificial intelligence chatbot highlighted why The Devil joining WWE makes sense and how Triple H could help him improve.

"It is possible that Triple H will sign MJF to WWE in 2024. MJF is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, and he would be a major asset to any company. He is also known for his work ethic and his ability to connect with fans. Triple H is known for his ability to develop talent, and he could help MJF reach his full potential."

But Bard also put forward some potential reasons why The King of Kings could decide against signing MJF.

"However, there are also some factors that could prevent Triple H from signing MJF in 2024. MJF is currently under contract with AEW, and he would likely command a large salary. He is also known for his outspoken personality, which could be a liability in WWE."

AEW star MJF recently made a surprising remark about Triple H

While speaking during the Double or Nothing media scrum, MJF stated that The Game and Nick Khan might be interested in signing him to WWE.

The AEW World Champion then reassured Tony Khan that everything was fine before making one final tease.

"When I say, 'Take my ball and go home,' earmuffs Tony, everybody thinks I’m talking about WWE. Now, does Nick Khan want me to work in his company? Sure. Does Triple H want me to work in his company? Sure. [Looking at Tony], calm down, it’s fine, or maybe it’s not," MJF said. [39:26 - 39:40]

It remains to be seen whether Maxwell Jacob Friedman will jump ship to WWE once his AEW contract expires next year.

