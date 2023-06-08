Who will dethrone Roman Reigns? We asked AI and it had 5 surprising options

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His reign has been legendary, as he first won the Universal Championship back at the Payback event in 2020. He captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 over a year ago.

The Universal Championship, in particular, has been around Roman's waist for an incredible 1,000+ days. Numerous top stars have attempted to dethrone The Tribal Chief, including Edge, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, among others.

Sportskeeda recently consulted with Google AI about who will be the man to dethrone The Head Of The Table. Despite many fans believing that Cody Rhodes should and will be the one to do it, thus finishing his story, AI disagrees.

This article will look at the five names Google AI listed as stars who could potentially dethrone Roman Reigns of his coveted belts while also looking at how realistic the option actually is.

Below are AI's top five picks for WWE Superstars to defeat Roman Reigns.

#5. Bray Wyatt isn't currently on WWE TV

Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt was the first WWE Superstar selected by AI to dethrone Roman Reigns. Wyatt is a multi-time world champion who has an extremely large following of devoted fans. But he has his own fair share of detractors, as well.

The AI's reasoning for Bray dethroning Roman Reigns centers around his unique character and presence. It believes that Wyatt's unique in-ring skills and mystique could be enough to overwhelm The Tribal Chief.

The drawback with this theory is that Bray Wyatt isn't currently on television. The Eater of Worlds has been away with an undisclosed health issue of some kind. While there's been speculation regarding a return to television since before WrestleMania, he's yet to reappear.

#4. Drew McIntyre was drafted to RAW and is allegedly in a contract dispute

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a physical specimen. Tall, muscular, yet extremely athletic, McIntyre has all the tools needed to be a top tier professional wrestler. He's even a former WWE Champion, an accolade that speaks for itself.

The Artificial Intelligence mistakenly labeled Drew McIntyre as a SmackDown superstar, which is an immediate issue with its prediction. It also didn't take into account Drew's alleged contractual and creative dispute with WWE, although nothing has been officially confirmed. Plus, McIntyre was drafted to RAW while Roman is on SmackDown.

Still, the reasoning behind Drew winning is sound. The AI noted that McIntyre is a former world champion who has already taken Roman to the limit before. The reasoning isn't wrong, as if it wasn't for Solo Sikoa, The Scottish Warrior would likely have dethroned The Tribal Chief last year.

#3. Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins is arguably the most consistent wrestler in WWE. He's known for having incredible matches, something the Artificial Intelligence even pointed to when explaining why he could defeat the reigning champion.

The AI rightfully pointed to Seth's long history with Reigns. They have fought many times over the years, with both men picking up wins over the other in a variety of ways. The bot also acknowledged Rollins being a multi-time world champion.

Of course, that's where the potential flaw comes in. Seth is a multi-time world champion, but he's also the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW. He has his hands full leading the other top brand in the company and may be unable to challenge for gold.

#2. The Rock could return to challenge Roman Reigns

The Rock at WrestleMania 32

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He dominated the company during the Attitude Era while also laying the Smacketh Down on stars early in the Ruthless Aggression Era. He's also a major movie star.

The People's Champion has been on the tip of wrestling fans' tongues for years, as they've been dying for The Rock to return to fight The Tribal Chief. The AI is aware of this, as it mentioned The Rock's rumored return as reason for him being the one to dethrone Reigns.

The bot believes that The Rock is one of the biggest possible threats to Roman Reigns and for good reason. He returned to action a decade ago and won the WWE Championship after almost a decade away from the ring, which proves he can make an impact at any time. Could he do it again?

#1. Bron Breakker could shock the world

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor



OH. MY. GOD.



BANGER INCOMING



BRON BREAKKER HAS CHALLENGED SETH ROLLINS FOR THE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP.OH. MY. GOD.BANGER INCOMING BRON BREAKKER HAS CHALLENGED SETH ROLLINS FOR THE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP. OH. MY. GOD. BANGER INCOMING 🙌 https://t.co/iYEM6XvsFH

Bron Breakker is one of WWE's most impressive athletes. He's the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, a legendary tag team in wrestling's vast history. Bron is also a two-time NXT Champion.

The AI points to Bron's hype as the main reason he could dethrone Roman Reigns. It noted that Breakker is seen as a future megastar by many, which could point to a passing of the torch moment.

While Breakker could absolutely be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, his first target is Seth Rollins. He recently challenged the World Heavyweight Champion to a title bout. If it happens, Bron may dethrone a different champion than The Tribal Chief.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes