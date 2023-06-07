Seth Rollins called out for dream title match by 25-year-old star; massive shots fired at the World Champion

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins received a major challenge from Bron Breakker on the latest edition of NXT.

During the show, the latter attacked Ilja Dragonuv backstage and laid him out on the floor. Before the episode went off the air, Breakker was asked to explain his actions. He said he did it because Ilja called himself the most intense guy in WWE, which he disagreed with.

Bron Breakker called out Seth Rollins and challenged him to a match for the World Title on NXT.

"I'm gonna start holding everyone accountable, all the way from the top to the bottom, alright? And speaking of all the way to the top, how about our own WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Monday Night Rollins, the workhorse of WWE. You know what? How about you prove it? Because you're familiar with how we do things here because you were the first ever NXT Champion, and I was the most dominant NXT Champion. So why don't you come here and put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against me." [0:13-0:48]

The Visionary hasn't competed in NXT in years. It'll be interesting to see whether he will accept the challenge and defend his title against Breakker.

