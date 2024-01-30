"It's slowly getting worse and worse" - AEW's ticket sales for upcoming show leave fans stunned

Wrestling fans shared their response to the concerning state of AEW's ticket sales on social media.

Founded in 2019, AEW has established itself as one of the most reputed wrestling promotions in the US. Boasting a stacked roster featuring talent from all over the world, Tony Khan's promotion has managed to attract global attention, collaborating with promotions from Japan and Mexico. The company recently announced a sequel to the blockbuster 2023 pay-per-view All In and will return to Wembley Stadium this August.

Despite its growth in revenue, AEW has been struggling with a trend of declining ticket sales and live audience attendance for the past several months. According to WrestleTix on X, the trend continues as the company has reportedly managed to distribute only 1,642 tickets against a setup of 2,081 for the upcoming January 31, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

Fans on X shared their reactions to the show's ticket sales, even presenting their own explanations behind the dip in attendance figures. Some criticized the lack of promotion and advertisement, some cited the high ticket prices, while others commented on the card and its booking.

Dynamite will emanate on January 31 from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rob Van Dam responds to rumors of AEW Dynamite return

Former WWE superstar Rob Van Dam may be returning to AEW on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Mr. Monday Night responded to hype regarding the same on social media.

On the January 24 episode of Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland continued to extend their perfect records in 2024. During a backstage confrontation, both men were informed that they would choose the other's opponent for a match the following week. On the January 27 episode of Collision, Strickland named Mogul Embassy stablemate Toa Liona as Page's opponent.

In response, the former AEW World Champion stated that he was under no obligation to reveal the wrestler he had chosen to face Swerve and that the latter would have to wait "the whole f'in show" to find out who they were. The phrase was a clear reference to Rob Van Dam, who debuted in the promotion in August 2023.

A user on X shared a video package to promote the prospective match between Strickland and the former ECW World Champion on the January 31 edition of Dynamite. Van Dam responded to the video with two fire emojis, further boosting anticipation surrounding the bout.

You can check out Van Dam's tweet below:

Van Dam was last seen on AEW Dynamite on October 25, 2023. He teamed up with FTW Champion HOOK to defeat John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order.

Will RVD return to face Swerve Strickland on Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

