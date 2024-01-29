Rob Van Dam reacts ahead of imminent AEW return on Dynamite this week 

Rob Van Dam is rumored to return to AEW on Dynamite this week. The 53-year-old reacted to the news on X just a couple of days ahead of his expected return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Let’s dive deep and find out what the ECW legend had to say about it all.

For the last few months, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page have been engaged in a rivalry. AEW introduced a twist to their rivalry, which ensures that the two stars will not face each other in their next match. Instead, they get to choose another wrestler to step into the ring with their foe.

Strickland chose his stablemate Toa Liona to face his rival. However, Page didn’t reveal Strickland’s opponent. He simply stated that his nemesis would have to wait for "The Whole F'in Show to find out."

The ECW legend is called "The Whole F'in Show," which means Page may choose the ECW legend as Strickland’s opponent for Dynamite. That said, a fan recently made a video package to hype up the RVD vs. Strickland match on Dynamite. RVD simply dropped two fire emojis as his reaction, hinting that he was impressed with the clip.

You can check Rob Van Dam’s tweet below.

Rob Van Dam not on talking terms with Triple H

Before coming to AEW, Rob Van Dam was a part of WWE where he spent several years. Many fans have been wishing to see him back in WWE, but it doesn’t seem like it will happen any time soon, at least not until Triple H is in charge anyway.

RVD appeared in an interview on the Party with Marty podcast in December 2023, where he opened up about his strained relationship with The Game. He stated that he does not talk to the Creative Head of WWE, which is why he hasn’t returned to WWE.

“No… I never really talk to Hunter. If I had that relationship with him where we talked, then maybe I would be there. I’m assuming that’s a big reason why I’m not there…If you ask me why I’m not there, I’d probably say relationships with the office but I don’t know,” Rob Van Dam said.

The last time the WWE Universe saw RVD in WWE was during the 2023 Draft. He was appointed as the draft picks announcer at that point.

