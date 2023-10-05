Popular AEW star shares his thoughts about Jade Cargill's future in WWE

WWE recently announced its signing of the former AEW star Jade Cargill, who had a dominant run in the Jacksonville-based company. Debuting in November 2020 in All Elite Wrestling, Cargill embarked upon an undefeated streak of sixty matches, during which she became the inaugural TBS Champion.

Her first loss came at the hands of Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, 2023, in a TBS Title match. After her 508-day title run ended, Big Jade took a break from wrestling. She returned last month and challenged Statlander to a championship match, which she lost. A few weeks later, it was announced that she had left AEW and joined WWE.

During a recent edition of In the Kliq podcast, Anthony Bowens talked about Jade Cargill and praised the 31-year-old star. The AEW World Trios Champion called Cargill a fantastic performer and a megastar and shared his excitement for seeing her succeed in the future.

"I wish Jade the best. She's a fantastic performer and she's a star. She's a mega-star. So I'm excited to see her shine," Bowens said. [H/T Fightful]

Jade Cargill is yet to make her television debut in World Wrestling Entertainment. But judging by the amount of coverage received by her move, it seems WWE has massive expectations from its latest signee and that she will be booked strongly from the get-go by the company.

Jade Cargill will have a hard time in WWE after moving from AEW, says veteran

While the professional wrestling world is high on Jade Cargill's jump to WWE, a veteran feels she might have a hard time in the Stamford-based company.

On the Wrestle Theory Podcast, the ECW legend Justin Credible praised the former AEW star's physique and persona but added that she will have a hard time adjusting to WWE's style, which is different compared to other promotions.

"I think she's [Jade Cargill] got a great persona. She's a great physical specimen. I mean, she's in such amazing shape, and she's much bigger than a lot of the ladies in WWE. You know what I mean, a lot of the ladies in WWE are a little shorter, so Jade really is a super athlete, and I think it's a great pickup. I think though that being said, she will have a bit of a hard time, man, to I don't know. What I'm trying to say is she might have a bit of a hard time adjusting to that WWE style because there is a certain style there, man. It is really different when you go from any other company." [11:38 - 12:31]

