"I'm back at it" - Popular AEW star shows off ripped physique ahead of his return to Tony Khan's promotion

Anthony Bowens has finally recovered enough to make a comeback in the AEW squared circle.

The 31-year- old star has been out of in-ring action with a leg injury for a while now, although he has been regularly appearing on TV. With the alliance between the Gunn Club and the Acclaimed, Billy Gunn has been rolling Bowens out in a wheelchair in almost all their appearances ringside.

Recently, there was an indication of a rift between the two Gunn brothers and the Acclaimed members. In a post-match segment, Billy Gunn seemingly took the latter's side when a quarell broke out. The leader of the Gunn Club even resorted to shoving back his own son rather roughly.

Interestingly, the segment also featured Anthony Bowens getting up on his feet. This hinted at his recovery, which he confirmed in a tweet just hours ago and showed off his impressive physique.

"I’m back at it 💪🏽 See you on Wednesday Rochester! ✂ #AEWDynamite"

You can check out the full tweet here:

With Bowens coming back inside the ring, there is a possibility of a feud within their own group as Austin and Colten Gunn are seemingly upset with the Acclaimed. It remains to be seen if this evolves into a full-scale battle and which side Billy Gunn eventually chooses.

Fans are very excited for the AEW star's return

Anthony Bowens' update on recovery has sparked excitement for a large number of fans, who are eager to see the Acclaimed member back in the ring.

A number of replies under his tweet suggested that the All Elite star was surely missed during his recovery period.

Some fans were also appreciative of Anthony's near-perfect physical fitness.

As of now, Anthony's tweet suggests that he will be on TV from the next AEW episode. Fans will have to stay tuned to see the Acclaimed back together again in the coming weeks.

