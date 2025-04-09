Popular AEW star signs contract with another promotion

A fan-favorite AEW signing remains committed to another promotion. The forbidden door era of pro wrestling has brought unprecedented happenings, which have consistently entertained fans and brought more opportunities for talents. After a high-impact arrival, a popular AEW babyface has revealed his unique situation.

Kevin Knight debuted on AEW Dark in May 2022, then worked one match in the lead-up to the Forbidden Door pre-show. He returned last month with a trios dark match loss. Two weeks later, he suffered a Collision loss to Jay White before Tony Khan announced he was under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

NJPW then announced the ATL native for his third straight Best of the Super Juniors Tournament in May. The Jet is also under contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Speaking to Unlikely's Adrian Hernandez, Knight confirmed the news when asked for insight into the NJPW contract situation.

The 28-year-old indicated that he was under contract with the Japanese company for one more year, or so.

"Oh yeah, for sure. New Japan's got nothing to worry about, I'm not going nowhere. As I got the AEW graphic, I inked a deal as well with New Japan, so New Japan gotta deal with me for another year or so, and so does AEW. So, I'm doing both (...) best of both worlds. You know, The Jet is intergalactic, interdimensional, interpromotional, you know? So, I'm just staying true to my name," Kevin Knight said. [From 3:03 to 3:28]

Knight participated in a WWE Performance Center tryout weeks before signing with All Elite Wrestling and said he didn't feel disrespected by the invitation. He was thankful for the experience. There was heavy talk within the industry of Knight joining WWE in February.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will air tonight's Dynamite live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated lineup.

Fallout from Dynasty The Young Bucks return PAC vs. Swerve Strickland Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hook and Samoa Joe The Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinals: Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa with Toni Storm on commentary

Tonight will mark Dynamite's third trip to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. Dynamite debuted at the venue on May 4, 2022, and last ran there on November 2 of that year, headlined by Samoa Joe retaining the ROH World TV Championship over Brian Cage.

