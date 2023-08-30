Popular AEW star tells The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson "I f**king hate you!" following his Instagram story

A popular AEW star has told one-half of The Young Bucks, Nick Jackson, that he hates him following a recent Instagram story.

The AEW Executive Vice-President was in a very positive mood after the recent All In event at Wembley Stadium, giving credit to multiple members of the roster by taking to his Instagram story to post about them.

One of the people whom Jackson gave credit to included Eddie Kingston, who Nick claimed was a big reason in The Young Bucks choosing to stay with AEW rather than leave and join WWE.

Kingston isn't known for being able to take many compliments, which is why when he saw the post, he responded with his own Instagram story, telling Nick Jackson exactly how he feels.

"I f**king hate you!," wrote @eddiekingston81.

The Young Bucks even got to pay homage to Eddie Kingston when they teamed up with him

It really is hard to tell whether or not Eddie Kingston genuinely hates The Bucks or whether he's just not that great with compliments. But it is evident that Nick and Matt Jackson have a lot of time for the Mad King, even joining in on his look for a recent tag team match.

The Young Bucks teamed up with Kingston, as well as Hangman Page and Tomohiro Ishii, at the 2023 Forbidden Door event. Kingston stated in the build-up that he doesn't respect anyone on his own team, but that didn't stop The Elite from trying to create team spirit.

In the episode of Being the Elite following Forbidden Door, Nick, Matt, and Hangman Page all wanted their eyebrows to look like Eddie's, so the whole team (besides Ishii) got slits in their brows as a way to warm up to Kingston. The plan ended up working as Kingston picked up the win for his team.

