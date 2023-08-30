41-year-old star is "a huge reason why" The Young Bucks stayed in AEW, says Nick Jackson

AEW re-signed The Young Bucks not too long ago after it seemed The Elite could leave the promotion. In a series of Instagram Stories, Nick Jackson praised the roster for making All In 2023 a grand success. He also mentioned that the Bucks stayed in the Tony Khan-led company because of Eddie Kingston.

Earlier this year, The Elite's future with AEW seemed uncertain. Hence, many fans wondered what the top faction would do once their contracts with the promotion expired. However, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page chose to sign new deals with the company they helped build.

Nick Jackson recently took to his Instagram Story, highlighting how 41-year-old star Eddie Kingston was a "huge" reason why the Bucks decided to stay in All Elite Wrestling.

"I LOVE YOU. YOU'RE A HUGE REASON WHY WE STAYED. YOU'LL HATE ME FOR POSTING THIS," Nick Jackson posted.

The Mad King seems to be a locker room sweetheart

Nick Jackson also thanked his former colleague, Cody Rhodes, for being a significant factor behind the success of All In 2018, which paved the way for this year's event. Simultaneously, he squashed rumors that he and his brother weren't on good terms with Rhodes.

The Young Bucks recently broke their silence after losing at AEW All In

Going into their massive bout against FTR for the world tag team championship, the teams touted it as the only way to determine the best team in AEW. Unfortunately for fans of The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick came up short against FTR in London, England.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated after All In, the Bucks revealed that they would continue to feud with FTR for years. Matt Jackson also admitted that the duo had great chemistry with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

“There’s an undeniable chemistry between the four of us. We all love what we do and have a passion to do it. Even when you’re so tired, and you can’t feel your hands–you just push through. We all wanted to put on a performance that people could look back at for years and maybe even be inspired by.” [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen when the two teams will go head-to-head again.

