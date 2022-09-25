Popular AEW star has a two-word reaction to Saraya's (fka Paige in WWE) recent callout

Popular AEW star Jamie Hayter has responded to Saraya's (fka Paige in WWE) recent message for her on social media.

Hayter appeared at the Dynamite: Grand Slam last Wednesday as she stopped Britt Baker from further assaulting Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. After seemingly hinting at breaking away from her friend, the British star and Baker instead attacked Storm, as Serena Deeb joined them by mauling Athena.

Moments later, Saraya shook the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd when she made her unannounced AEW debut. Hayter, Baker, and Deeb were left speechless as they quickly stormed out of the ring.

On Twitter, the former WWE Divas Champion said "hi" to her fellow British star Hayter. The latter responded to Saraya with the words, "hey...mate?"

Check out their exchanges below:

Saraya is scheduled for this week's edition of Dynamite to speak about her arrival in the promotion. It will be interesting to see if Hayter, Baker and Reba will interrupt the former's first segment in All Elite Wrestling.

Twitter universe shared their thoughts on the banter between AEW stars Jamie Hayter and Saraya

Fans expressed their thoughts after Jamie Hayter's response to Saraya greeting her.

A fan posted an edited match card for AEW Full Gear featuring Hayter and Saraya. Both women are from England, with the possibility of themselves wrestling together in a dream bout having been swirling.

A couple of users believed that the former WWE Divas Champion and Britt Baker's teammate could be a powerful duo.

Meanwhile, a netizen suggested to Tony Khan that he should create the women's tag team championship so that Saraya and Jamie Hayter could win it together.

Phillie4Life @Phillie4L @jmehytr Can we get you two bad asses together and have Tony make a tag belt you can defend? @jmehytr Can we get you two bad asses together and have Tony make a tag belt you can defend?

Some fans thought Saraya unintentionally sent the tweet and that her real message was that Hayter should join the Blackpool Combat Club instead.

Aron 🟨🟥🐝🖤 @lfeisoupimafork @jmehytr She accidentally sent that before she finished typing, what she was gonna say is that she also thinks you need to join BCC @jmehytr She accidentally sent that before she finished typing, what she was gonna say is that she also thinks you need to join BCC https://t.co/1TI31sTfoy

Fans have been clamoring for an English showdown between Saraya and Jamie Hayter after the former's surprise debut last Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if the match will take place somewhere down the road, as the former Paige could potentially not be cleared to wrestle due to a neck injury.

Do you think Jamie Hayter and Saraya should have a singles match in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

