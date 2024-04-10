Popular AEW stars shouldn’t be on Dynamite for being “green” and lacking charisma, according to Konnan

WCW Veteran Konnan believes a top AEW act shouldn't be on Dynamite. The stars being discussed are Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

AEW stars Julia Hart and Skye Blue have been the talk of the town due to their grotesque characters and rapid rise up the card. The duo has haunted the entire women's division due to their unpredictability.

WWE's popular faction The Unholy Union, which features Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, has some resemblance with Julia and Skye. Konnan recently compared the two tag teams and criticized the AEW duo.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan discussed the difference between the two teams and said that Julia and Skye shouldn't wrestle on Dynamite as they are still "green."

"You got a lot of people like these two that should not be on Dynamite and should be getting reps on Collision and the other one. And when they are ready, they come in. They're still green, they have no charisma. At least these two girls [Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn], the little time they were in WWE, they showed a lot of composure. (...) These two were there for a couple of years. And that's the big problem companywide. You have got some stars, I know what they are doing, some veterans, I know what they are doing, and some young guys with potential. And a whole lotta people who should not be on this show," Konnan said. (01:02 - 02:00)

TBS Champion Julia Hart's opponent for AEW Dynasty confirmed

After defeating three other opponents, Willow Nightingale has earned her shot against Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21.

Willow has never held gold in All Elite Wrestling before, but has worked her way up the card through sheer tenacity and her infectious charisma.

It will be interesting to see if Willow causes an upset and wins the TBS Championship from the House of Black member.

