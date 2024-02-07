Popular AEW tag team's manager was recommended by MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known as MJF, is not only a highly skilled worker between the ropes, but a recent revelation indicated his prowess in terms of creativity in the wrestling business as well.

Bear Country officially joined AEW in May 2021 and has been a dominant tag team since. According to Tony Khan, it was MJF who pushed him to sign the duo. They were later rechristened as Iron Savages in 2022 with their manager being revealed to be J.T. Davidson.

It was noted by Boulder of the popular tag team on the Shining Wizards Wrestling podcast that the former AEW World Champion was the one who had recommended wrestling manager J.T. Davidson to manage their team.

"when Iron Savages first came along, we were kind of still just doing the same thing as Bear Country but we had a manager. It was… God… Yeah, J.T. Davidson. He came at the recommendation of MJF and his nickname was The Iron Manager so I guess it was an idea by the office that, alright, this is The Iron Manager. We’re gonna call his guys the Iron Savages, and we just showed up to a dark taping one day and we saw ‘Iron Savages’ on the board and we didn’t know who it was, and I’m like, ‘Could that be us? I don’t know. Who are these guys?’ And then we later found out it was us."

MJF has been absent since the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View

The Salt of the Earth was last seen on AEW programming at their Worlds End PPV in December 2023.

The event saw Friedman losing his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe and being attacked by Adam Cole and his new faction following the bout, and he has been absent since then.

While many believed that he would appear as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble match and sign with WWE, those plans did not come to fruition.

So fans will have to wait and see when Maxwell returns to the wrestling scene and, most importantly, where he appears next.

