Popular AEW wrestler shares one-word response to fan's reaction on rivalry with WWE star Kevin Owens

Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to seemingly express his disappointment over one of his high-profile matches in WWE.

The Wizard had an illustrious career in the Stamford-based company, spanning almost two decades. One of his final feuds in WWE came against Kevin Owens, during which the former rivals locked horns at WrestleMania 33 for the United States Championship.

The Prizefighter defeated Jericho in the match mentioned above. However, several fans weren't pleased with the bout's positioning on the card and its overall booking. A Twitter user recently echoed similar sentiments about the contest through his post, and The Wizard seemed to agree with the former's opinion.

The former AEW World Champion tweeted:

You can check out the entire interaction here:

The AEW star also tagged the Twitter handle of his former promotion while sending out the aforementioned tweet. Fans will have to wait and see if The Wizard's post will elicit a response from Owens.

WWE Universe has a varied response to Chris Jericho's reaction to the tweet

After Chris Jericho's tweet about his WrestleMania 33 match with The Prizefighter, many fans highlighted how their rivalry deserved a more prominent position on the company's programming.

Noel Jr. 🇮🇪🇹🇭 @TheNoelJr @IAmJericho @WWE It was the hottest feud at the time and deserved to have the planned finish involving the title. @IAmJericho @WWE It was the hottest feud at the time and deserved to have the planned finish involving the title.

One user expressed their desire to see Chris Jericho return to the Stamford-based promotion and have a potential WrestleMania match.

Will @WilliamJ89x @IAmJericho @WWE Let’s hope one day you are able to go back and have one more wrestlemania moment. @IAmJericho @WWE Let’s hope one day you are able to go back and have one more wrestlemania moment.

However, a few users also criticized Jericho for the match.

Since signing with AEW in 2019, Jericho has enjoyed significant success in the promotion. He is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Bryan Danielson on AEW programming. However, it will be interesting to see if he returns to his former company for one final run moving forward.

Do you think Jericho should have one last run in his previous company? Sound off in the comments below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh