Popular comedian makes surprise appearance on AEW star Sammy Guevara's podcast

One of the cast members of Impractical Jokers, Brian Quinn, recently appeared as a guest on AEW star Sammy Guevara's vlog.

The former TNT Champion has filmed more than 300 vlogs on his YouTube channel so far. Sammy has had several important guests on his vlog as well, including major stars like Jeff Hardy and Cody Rhodes.

On the latest episode of his vlog, titled "Impractical Vloggers" - Vlog 372," Brian Quinn entered the scene as a guest. He proceeded to crack some jokes at Alan Angels' expense, which prompted the latter to lightly tease him as well.

You can check out the full video here:

The episode also featured Matt Hardy, while Sammy Guevara ended the vlog with an empowering message for his fans.

Sammy Guevara recently won a major AAA Title alongside AEW star Tay Conti

Although The Spanish God is no longer the AEW TNT Champion, he still has gold around his waist in the form of the AAA Mixed Tag team Title.

Sammy Guevara recently participated in the TripleMania XXX held in Monterrey, Mexico, alongside his real-life girlfriend, Tay Conti. The couple fought in a four-way tag team match for mixed tag titles against Los Vipers (Chik Tormenta and Arez), Maravilla & Látigo, and Sexy Star II & Komander.

After a somewhat convoluted fight involving a major deception by Sammy, the couple scored the win and became the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

Despite making strides outside AEW, Sammy and Tay's feud with Scorpio Sky is not over yet. Last week, the duo watched the TNT Title match between Scorpio and Frankie Kazarian.

Post-match, the couple entered the ring in response to taunts by Dan Lambert, while the Men of the Year retreated up the ramp.

The TNT title has changed hands several times in the last couple of months. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if another title change is on the cards in the near future.

