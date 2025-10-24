Popular duo officially forms a new tag team in AEW; name revealed

Two fan favorite stars brainstormed a new name for their tag team. AEW fans have been waiting for a major title to be introduced into the promotion for many years. Finally, the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship was unveiled a few days ago. A tournament will start on the next Dynamite to crown the first champions. A total of eight teams were announced for the tourney.Duos like Toni Storm-Mina Shirakawa, Mercedes Mone-Athena, Jamie Hayter-Queen Aminata, Alex Windsor-Riho, Megan Bayne-Penelope Ford, Skye Blue-Julia Hart, and Tay Melo-Anna Jay were introduced in the tournament bracket. One of the most explosive duos announced was of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale. The two have teamed up various times in the last couple of months.After the bracket was revealed last week, many tag teams began searching for the perfect name. Harley and Willow were also seen picking up a one. After careful evaluation and dismissing many non-PG names, the duo decided to go with 'Babes of Wrath.'Matt Hardy talks highly of AEW star Willow NightingaleFans have been supporting the Babe with the Power since she stepped foot in the squared circle.While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the TNA star said that Willow Nightingale is unique and genuine, making it easy for the audience to invest in her.“She doesn’t necessarily have the standard look of, like, a pro wrestler; it’s a little different; it’s a little unique, but just her personality is so infectious, you have to pay attention to her. You have to be invested in what she’s doing because she just pulls you in. Her energy and her persona are so authentic; she’s so genuine, and it’s hard not to be invested in her. She is just so real,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if the Babes of Wrath will win the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship for the first time.