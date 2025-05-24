"It's hard not to be invested in her"- Former WWE champion reacts to Willow Nightingale re-signing with AEW

AEW’s women’s division received a major update earlier this month when Willow Nightingale confirmed she'd re-signed with the company. Recently, a former WWE champion voiced his opinion on this development.

Ad

Former WWE United States Champion and multi-time World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy spoke at length about Willow Nightingale during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Reflecting on both her personality and her All Elite Wrestling tenure, Hardy stated:

“I think one of Willow’s greatest qualities is that her personality, her positivity, is just infectious. It really is. When you meet her, when you see her in real time, in real life, you’re just drawn to her; she’s just one of those people that has that ability to do so."

Ad

Trending

Matt Hardy emphasized how rare it was to find an authentic performer like the former AEW TBS Champion. Continuing his praise, he added:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

“She doesn’t necessarily have the standard look of, like, a pro wrestler; it’s a little different; it’s a little unique, but just her personality is so infectious, you have to pay attention to her. You have to be invested in what she’s doing because she just pulls you in. Her energy and her persona are so authentic; she’s so genuine, and it’s hard not to be invested in her. She is just so real. She comes off as so real, and you can tell she is not performing a character; she is just being her[self]. Her energy is infectious!” [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

The comments came after Fightful Select first broke the news of Willow’s re-signing with AEW, a story she confirmed earlier this month. Her return was also followed by a major moment when she was announced as a member of the chaotic Anarchy in The Arena Match at Double or Nothing.

With the AEW women’s roster evolving and major matches on the horizon, Nightingale's presence is going to be vital as the company looks toward the future.

Ad

Willow Nightingale sends a bold message to AEW World Champion

In the wake of her re-signing with Tony Khan's company, it’s worth remembering that Willow Nightingale already has major issues with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

After being blindsided by Marina Shafir during a match against Kris Statlander earlier this month, Willow had a clear message: The Death Riders are officially on notice.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Calling out the faction’s months-long interference, she reminded Moxley that while The Death Riders members believed they’d found "The Problem" in Shafir, she’d already been one, and she was about to become their biggest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More