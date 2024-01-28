Popular female star debuts at AEW Collision

A popular female star made her AEW Collision debut tonight. This star has been riding a wave of popularity among fans and is very dear to Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.

Mariah May made her long-awaited debut on Collision this week as she took on Lady Frost. Before the match, May asked Toni if she would accompany her to the ring but was rejected. The match started really well as the two women exchanged punches and forearms.

Expand Tweet

Lady Frost got the crowd pumped up and firmly on her side after kicking her opponent in the midriff, but that was short-lived, as May hit back immediately. Mariah then moved outside the ring and hit a drop kick from the top rope.

Once back in the ring, Lady Frost hit Toni Storm’s protege in the head and then went for a moonsault. However, Mariah hit her finishing move, May Day, to get the win convincingly.

It will be interesting to see how Mariah May’s dynamic will be going forward after the frosty exchange she had with the AEW Women's Champion before the match.

Do you think Toni Storm will ever take Mariah May seriously? Tell us in the comments below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.