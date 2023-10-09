Former WWE talent quietly signs with AEW - Reports

According to recent reports, former WWE talent has quietly signed with AEW. The star in question is Lady Frost.

While Frost made her AEW debut on the November 24, 2020, episode of Dark, her recent appearances on Dynamite and Collision indicated more involvement with the promotion. Notably, she returned to the promotion on May 24, 2023, losing to Taya Valkyrie on Dynamite.

Frost had also challenged Kris Statlander for her TBS Championship in a losing effort on the 29 June edition of Collision. She also appeared on ROH on HonorClub in early 2023, facing several stars like Willow Nightingale, Leyla Hirsch, and Billy Starkz.

The 38-year-old has previously made appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but it looks like she has signed with the promotion.

Recent reports from BodySlamNet suggest that Lady Frost has quietly signed with AEW several months ago. However, the signing was not publicly announced either by promotion or by the star.

Before signing with AEW, Lady Frost had signed with IMPACT Wrestling in 2021; however, recently, her relationship with the promotion has soured. She suffered a minor injury requiring surgery in May 2022 and publicly announced the following month that she had requested her release.

Before making appearances in AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, she competed in WWE on the March 26, 2018, edition of RAW as 'Jamie Frost,' where she lost to Asuka in a squash match.

Lady Frost's response to being compared to former WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

AEW talent Lady Frost responded to being compared to WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton. Stratton is a top star in NXT's women's division.

A fan on Twitter compared Stratton's move, 'The Prettiest Moonsault Ever,' to Frost's moonsault. She responded by stating there is no need for comparisons.

"Listen- I get tagged all the time in these things. Her moonsault is gorgeous! We can all have great things without pinning things against other women 👌," Lady Frost tweeted.

Check out the tweet here.

Stratton, who is the former NXT Women's Champion, lost to Becky Lynch in an episode of NXT. She recently had one of the best women's matches with Lynch at No Mercy; however, she fell short.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan signing Lady Frost to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.