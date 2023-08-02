AEW talent responds to being compared with WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton

WWE's Tiffany Stratton is taking the wrestling world by storm at the moment. The 24-year-old sensation has already ascended to the top of NXT's women's division despite only making her debut less than two years ago. While recognizing Stratton's talents, an AEW star recently responded to being compared to "Buff Barbie."

The AEW talent in question is Lady Frost, who made her Dynamite debut earlier this year in a losing effort against Taya Valkyrie. Besides this, she is a mainstay of the independent scene and has garnered a cult following over her five-year career.

A Twitter user recently compared Stratton's finishing move, "The Prettiest Moonsault Ever," to Frost's variation of the moonsault, which some could argue is just as pretty. However, Frost believes there is no need for comparisons. She replied with the following message:

"Listen- I get tagged all the time in these things. Her moonsault is gorgeous! We can all have great things without pinning things against other women 👌," Lady Frost tweeted.

There is some merit to Frost's sentiments. Both women are doing phenomenal things in the world of wrestling at the moment, and many would agree that it would be best to simply appreciate their talents without weighing them up against one another.

Women's match surprisingly excluded from WWE SummerSlam

While Tiffany Stratton still has some way to go before she can be considered a WWE legend, two women who can lay a claim to that title are Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, who are set to come to blows imminently.

Becky Lynch earned herself a rematch against The Quintessential Diva when she defeated Stratus' protégé Zoey Stark. Many assumed that this rematch would take place at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. Instead, it was hastily set for last night's episode of WWE RAW (July 31).

When Stark committed a quick disqualification to get the match thrown out, another rematch between Stratus and Lynch was set for an episode of RAW in two weeks' time.

