WWE star throws in towel during title match bringing it to a hasty end

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton defended her NXT Women's Championship against Thea Hail in a Submission Match at The Great American Bash.

The two stars collided for the title at NXT Gold Rush Week 2 last Month, which saw The Buff Barbie Doll tap out while the referee was distracted. However, she won the match and retained her title via pinfall.

Thea Hail tried to make Tiffany Stratton tap out again at The Great American Bash this week. During the match, the NXT Women's Champion locked her opponent in several submission holds to weaken her, and she targeted her back throughout the bout. Thea went for a diving crossbody, but Stratton caught her off the ropes and tried to slam her, but Hail turned it into a Kimura Lock.

Tiffany broke the hold by throwing Hail into the turnbuckle. Later on in the match, Thea hit the champion with an exploder off the top rope and immediately went for another Kimura. Tiffany managed to escape, and at ringside, she sent Thea into the barricade and the steel stairs.

Back in the ring, Tiffany Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and locked the challenger in the Boston Crab, but Thea refused to tap out. Her associates Andre Chase and Duke Hudson were at ringside.

WWE @WWE



@theahail_wwe and @tiffstrattonwwe are putting it all on the line tonight for the



#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/xOMrBbh1gF These two are killing it!@theahail_wwe and @tiffstrattonwwe are putting it all on the line tonight for the #WWENXT Women's Championship!

Chase saw that Hail wasn't going to tap, and threw in the towel to end the match. As a result, Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious and retained the WWE NXT Women's Title.

Which WWE NXT star do you think will dethrone Tiffany? Sound off in the comments below!